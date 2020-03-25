Jean Marie King Elliott passed away peacefully at Harrison Senior Living on March 21, 2020.

Born in 1931 in Georgetown to the late Edward and Helen (Jones) King, preceded in death by her loving brother, Jay King and sister, Faye Johnson. Survived by loving brother Wayne King and sister-in-law Bonnie King. She was the proud mother of one son H. Steve Steele (Debbie) and devoted grandmother to Stephanie Cope (Jonathan) and Jennifer Consuegra. Also a Great-Grandmother to Cecilia Consuegra, Caden Cope, Chance Consuegra, Karla Ortega, Sean Hastings and Amanda Hastings. Along with several nieces, nephews, great-great grandchildren and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was a bookkeeper for many years at Southern States Georgetown Petroleum along with working several jobs at the same time. She was a hardworking and independent woman. Her passion was her family and her love for Nascar, especially her favorite driver Bill Elliott. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Georgetown for 50+ years.

To those who would like to honor Jean's memory, the family suggests a contribution to Harrison Senior Living (Attn: Office Manage in Memory of Jean M. Elliott) at 110 West North Street, Georgetown, DE 19947 in lieu of flowers. A private graveside memorial will be held at Union Cememetary in Georgetown.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.



