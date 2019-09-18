DOVER - Jean Marie Shaw passed away, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Brandywine Nursing and Rehab in Wilmington.
Mrs. Shaw was born Aug. 1, 1931 in Dover to the late Allen Emerson and Nellie Scarborough.
She spent her entire life in Dover where she raised her family as well. Mrs. Shaw was a Pharmacy Technician working for Dover Pharmacy, Edgehill Pharmacy, Thrift Drugs and retired in 2001 from Happy Harry's. She was on the Jr. Board at Kent General Hospital and enjoyed volunteering. Mrs. Shaw also enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Stewart Shaw and wife Piper of Wilmington, N.C., Deborah Shaw of Wilmington, Del., Mark Shaw of Dover, Fred Shaw and his wife Stacey of Wilmington, N.C. and Katie Allen and her husband Tim of Fishers, Ind.; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, 19904. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Cheswold.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to .
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 18, 2019