CLAYTON - Jean Mayes Sneed passed away, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Sneed was born May 27, 1925 in Finedon, England to the late Frederick Mayes and Beatrice Skinner Mayes. She left school at an early age to work in a shoe factory in England during WWII, during which she met her husband James. Following the war they moved to the United States, after being stationed all over the world they moved to Delaware.
She was a homemaker and former member of the British Wives Club. Mrs. Sneed had also volunteered at the DAFB Thrift Shop and later the hospital pharmacy. She enjoyed shopping with her friend Gloria and trips to the Casino to play the penny machines. She loved all kinds of animals, especially dogs.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sneed, 2004; daughter, Jeanette Zaun Dougherty, 2018; son, Allan Sneed, 1988.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Sneed of Clayton and Amy Gibson and her husband Scott of Felton; adopted daughter, Stephanie Ryan of Clayton; grandchildren, Susan Flemming (Dana), Jennifer Kemp (Jim), Michael Dougherty (Samantha), Elijah and Ian Gibson; great grandchildren, Patrick, Brandon, Abby, Becky and Michelle.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
The family would like to give special thanks to Katie and Chrissy from Delaware Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to either Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2020