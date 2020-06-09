Jean McDowell Oâ€™Bier passed away peacefully at her home in Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Greenwood.
She was born to the late Robert and Anna McDowell, graduated from Greenwood High School in 1957 and was the employed by Delaware Electric Coop for 35 years.
Jean was an active member and trustee of Toddâ€™s Chapel and Toddâ€™s Community Building. Jean loved the church and especially the children.
Jean was married to her beloved husband John (Jack) Oâ€™Bier for 56 years until his passing in June of 2016. Together they operated their antique shop in Greenwood for 46 years. She and Jack loved traveling and antiquing together.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, JamesB. McDowell and her sister Ruth Ann Taylor.
She will be greatly missed by her sister, Virginia L. Dorofee (John) and she leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. Pastor Jason Miltz will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Toddâ€™s Chapel Improvement Fund, 102 Todds Chapel Road, Greenwood, DE 19950.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.