Frederica - Jean Ruth Lucas passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Courtland Manor Nursing Home, Dover.
Jean was born Feb. 1, 1937 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the late, Amos and Ruth (Stacks) Flora, and resided in Pennsylvania before relocating to Delaware in 2009.
Jean was very active at the Dover Air Force Base Chapel where she faithfully attended. She loved her dogs, and enjoyed playing the piano and gardening.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Lucas, who passed in 2012, as well as several brothers and sisters.
Jean is survived by her son, Mark Alan Lucas and his wife, Janice, of Frederica.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view from 11-11:30 a.m. Burial will be private in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 1, 2019