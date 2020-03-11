HAMPSTEAD, N.C. - Jean White Ennis, of 307 Topsail Plantation Drive, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her home.
Mrs. Ennis was born in Chowan County on Sept. 5, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Jesse Wince White, Sr. and Minnie Bass White. She had worked for ten years in Child Nutrition with the Edenton-Chowan School System and after moving to Delaware, retired as a manager with the Capital School District Child Nutrition Dept. after 20 years of employment. Another area of work included helping her brother in the operation of the family business, White's Mini Mart, located in the Gliden community of Chowan County. Raised in the fellowship of Warwick Baptist Church, since moving to Pender County she and her husband had attended Hampstead United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Reba White Stallings.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Lawrence Richard "Dickie" Ennis, III; her daughter, Renee Ennis of Topsail Beach; her sons, Rob D. Stallings, Jr. (Cheryl) of Gatesville, and Ronald N. Stallings (Denise) of Elizabeth City; her brother, Jesse W. White, Jr. of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Melinda Forward (Jason), Jessica Stallings, and Russell Stallings (Cassidy); three great-grandchildren, Caroline Forward, Kimi Stallings, and Bryson Forward; and her special canine companions, Sugar and Ryder.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Skip Williams. Friends may join the family in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service, or all other times at Rob and Cheryl's home, 317 Perkins Road, Gatesville.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 11, 2020