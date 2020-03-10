Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette E. (Jean) Mayo. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNOLIA - Jeanette (Jean) E. Mayo passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 8, 1944 in Boston, Mass. She was the daughter of the late M. George and Doris E. O'Reilly of Concord, N.H.

Jean was a longtime Certified Insurance Agent. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending PTO meetings, volleyball games and tennis matches. She enjoyed reading, knitting, cross stitch and playing cribbage and pinochle. She also enjoyed attending The Front Porch Program at Modern Maturity Center where she made many friends.

Jean is survived by her children, Brian O'Reilly (Karen) of Vero Beach, Fla., Timothy Sweeney of Wilmington, Terry Campbell (Bruce) of Camden, Michael Mayo of Contoocook, New Hampshire, Jonathan Mayo (Janice) of Magnolia and Colleen Mayo of Magnolia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda and Emily Campbell, Jared, Tyler and Cindi Lu Mayo, Angel Schuster; her sisters, Eileen Page (Royal) and Michelle O'Reilly; nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Mayo, a son, Shawn Sweeney, a grandson, Timothy Sweeney and a sister, Cathy Keaton. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden, Wyoming Avenue, Camden, DE 19934. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Modern Maturity Center Front Porch or Delaware Hospice.

