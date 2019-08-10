Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Lakeside Cemetery 558 N. State Street Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Jeanette Marie (Sanders) LaFashia passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

Jeanette was a native Delawarean born Sept. 14, 1940 in Rockland, Del. to the late Thomas D. Sanders and the late Sarah E. (Benson) Sanders. She grew up in Rockland, Del. and Wilmington, Del. area and attended Alexis I. DuPont High School.

On Feb. 27, 1965 she married the love of her life, Arthur J. LaFashia with whom she shared 46 years of marriage until his passing in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Jean (Sanders) Donovan; and her niece, Candy Jean (Clower) Smawley.

Jeanette's family relocated to Dover, Del. in 1973 and in the early 90's she started working as Office Manager for Gerald A. Donovan Associates Surveying & Engineering, and retired in 2006. She loved gardening, and had quite the green thumb, spending time with family and her pet Zoey as well as her Florida vacations.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Krista Lee LaFashia and daughter in law, Candice Lyn McDaniel of Dover, Del. with whom she lived, her son, Thomas D. LaFashia and son in law, Renato Oliveira of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Maciel Cantelmo of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. with whom she thought of like another son, her beloved pet Zoey, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may share their memories from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, 558 N. State Street, Dover.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Jeanette Marie (Sanders) LaFashia passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.Jeanette was a native Delawarean born Sept. 14, 1940 in Rockland, Del. to the late Thomas D. Sanders and the late Sarah E. (Benson) Sanders. She grew up in Rockland, Del. and Wilmington, Del. area and attended Alexis I. DuPont High School.On Feb. 27, 1965 she married the love of her life, Arthur J. LaFashia with whom she shared 46 years of marriage until his passing in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Jean (Sanders) Donovan; and her niece, Candy Jean (Clower) Smawley.Jeanette's family relocated to Dover, Del. in 1973 and in the early 90's she started working as Office Manager for Gerald A. Donovan Associates Surveying & Engineering, and retired in 2006. She loved gardening, and had quite the green thumb, spending time with family and her pet Zoey as well as her Florida vacations.Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Krista Lee LaFashia and daughter in law, Candice Lyn McDaniel of Dover, Del. with whom she lived, her son, Thomas D. LaFashia and son in law, Renato Oliveira of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Maciel Cantelmo of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. with whom she thought of like another son, her beloved pet Zoey, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may share their memories from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, 558 N. State Street, Dover.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close