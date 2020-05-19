Jeanette Von Goerres Legates passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020.
Jeanette was born in Harrington the daughter of Hubert and Florence (Johnson) Von Goerres. She graduated from Harrington High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1944 and from Beacom College with highest honors. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Russell Kelly Legates, in 2009.
Jeanette retired in 1977 as manager of the State Employment Office after 31 years of service with the State Department of Labor. She had been a member of Prospect United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also was a Past Worthy Matron of Kent Chapter No. 11, Order of The Eastern Star and served as Grand Ruth in Grand Chapter. During World War II, Jeanette was an Aircraft Spotter and Air Raid Warden for the War Department, First Fighter Command, Ground Observer System.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her brothers, Nelson, Herbert, and George Von Goerres. She is survived by her dearly loved son, David R. Legates of Middletown; nephews, Herbert and Bruce Von Goerres; and nieces, Beverly Von Goerres and Beth Hudson. The family also would like to thank Ms. Sarah Tolbert for the loving care she gave to Jeanette during her final years.
We very much want to honor Jeanetteâ€™s life and together share our appreciation of her contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Jeanetteâ€™s family and friends, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Harrington Senior Center, 102 Fleming Street, Harrington, DE 19952.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmckatt.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 19, 2020.