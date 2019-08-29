Milford - Jeanna H. Elliott died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Bay Health Medical Center, Dover. Born in Norfolk, Va., she moved with her family to Dover in 1974 and later graduated from Caesar Rodney High School, Class of 1984. She pursued a career in the food service industry as a waitress and cook in restaurants throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. Jeanna dearly loved her cats and dogs and throughout the years gave of her of time to animal shelters.
Jeanna was preceded in death by her father, Herbert W. (Chick) Hand, Jr. in 1991.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara H. Dyer; a son, Stephen Hughes; daughter, Lauren Myers; three sisters, L. Michelle John, Holly Hand and Joan E. Sampson; two brothers, Michael Hand and Christopher Thatcher; three grandchildren, Lynlee, Noah, and Clifford (CJ). Also survived by her Godmother, Joy Ambruso; and Godfather, Anthony J. Ambruso, Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m.Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in St. John the Apostle Church, 506 Seabury Ave. Milford. Burial will be private in Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor, N.J. Family suggests donations in her memory to First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 29, 2019