Jeanne Lee Camper, 72
HARRINGTON, Del. - Jeanne Lee Camper passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanne was born in Milford, Del. the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna Lee (Ready) Anderson. She was a graduate of Harrington High School class of 1965. Jeanne began her career at International Playtex in Dover before going to work for the State of Delaware as an Auditor of Accounts, working for 35 plus years before retiring in 2002. After a short retirement, Jeanne was asked to come back in 2007 to work in the State of Delaware Office of Pension Benefits until 2012, when she finally retired for good. Jeanne was a very active member at Prospect United Methodist Church serving as Lay Servant, a member of the Choir, as Treasurer, as the S.P.P.R.C. Chair, as a Trustee, and also on the Finance Committee. With the church's backing, Jeanne developed and led the shut-in meal program, which was a ministry that meant a great deal to her. In her spare time, Jeanne enjoyed knitting, sewing and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Merritt H. "Bud" Camper, who died in 2014.
She is survived by her son, Eric Camper and his wife Tina; the two joys of her life, grandsons, Colby Camper and girlfriend Kaitlyn Nelson and Jarred Camper; a special great granddaughter, Remi Camper; an honorary grandson, Kurt Moyer; her companion, William "Bill" Tribbitt; one sister, Joy Hudson and her husband Fred; a sister-in-law, Thelma Rae Melvin and her husband Oscar; several nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, who was a foreign exchange student years ago, Rafael Paixao.
Services are going to be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Prospect United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 342, Harrington, DE 19952.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com