Jeannette R. Collison, 83
NEWARK - On July 29, 2020, Jeannette R. Collison peacefully passed away at Seasons Hospice in Christiana Hospital.
Jeannette was born on December 13, 1936, in Seaford, to the late Granville and Blanche Elliott.
Mrs. Collison held various jobs during her life. Places of employment included The Lighthouse in Bowers Beach, C.F. Schwartz, ILC Dover and Harrington Raceway. However, the career she took the most pride in was that of mother and homemaker. All her children were proud to call her Mom.
Starting in Delaware, Jeannette lived in many places in her life including Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Maine, and South Carolina, but returning to her roots in Delaware for much of her life.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, and gardening, and spending time with family.
She was a happy person who was loved by all who met her.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, John Collison, and her daughter, Lorraine Gay Adams.
She is survived by her son, John Elliott and his wife Deborah, her daughter, Julie Harrington and her husband David, her brother, Granville Elliott, Jr. and his wife Corazon, step-sons, John Henry Collison and Harvey Collison and step-daughter, Geraldine Messick, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford, from 10am to 11am on Friday 8/7, with a memorial service at 11am. Please bring a mask as they will be required.
Burial to be held at Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com