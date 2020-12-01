1/1
Jeannette T. Shearer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette T. Shearer
On November, 26, 2020, Jeannette T. Shearer, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
She was born on May 19, 1945, in Washington, D.C. to the late Corneilus and Jeannette Cissel.
As a young lady Jeannette considered being a nun and lived at a convent in Melborne, Ky.
She became a teacher at St. Jerome's Catholic Church School in Hyattsville, Md., and later a private secretary for the CEO of Stromberg Metal Works in Washington, D.C.
Jeannette was a member of the AL – Anon Family Groups.
Mrs. Shearer is survived by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Shearer; her daughter, Donna M. Jenkins and her husband Thomas; her grandchildren, Crystal Gray, Eden Cooper, Corey Gray, and Jacob Cooper; her brother, James Cissel; and her sister, Joyce Sheahin.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her children, Diana Mohler, Raymond Michael Shearer, and Michael Lee Shearer.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday 12/3, with a funeral service at 3 p.m.
Interment will be private.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved