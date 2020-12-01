Jeannette T. Shearer
On November, 26, 2020, Jeannette T. Shearer, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
She was born on May 19, 1945, in Washington, D.C. to the late Corneilus and Jeannette Cissel.
As a young lady Jeannette considered being a nun and lived at a convent in Melborne, Ky.
She became a teacher at St. Jerome's Catholic Church School in Hyattsville, Md., and later a private secretary for the CEO of Stromberg Metal Works in Washington, D.C.
Jeannette was a member of the AL – Anon Family Groups.
Mrs. Shearer is survived by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Shearer; her daughter, Donna M. Jenkins and her husband Thomas; her grandchildren, Crystal Gray, Eden Cooper, Corey Gray, and Jacob Cooper; her brother, James Cissel; and her sister, Joyce Sheahin.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her children, Diana Mohler, Raymond Michael Shearer, and Michael Lee Shearer.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday 12/3, with a funeral service at 3 p.m.
Interment will be private.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com