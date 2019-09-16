Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Alan Thomas. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary



Jeff was born in Milford the son of the Betty Neugent and the late Walter Thomas. He spent his entire life enjoying living in Milford except for a few years he had lived in Florida. In 1983, Jeff married his first love and girlfriend Nancy Fisher. Over the years, he enjoyed spending time with his family at home and taking ski trips to the mountains. His pleasures included fishing, riding his motorcycles, and tending to his home and lawn. He was happiest being outside on a warm, sunny day, after working on lawncare from April until October. Over the years, he worked in carpentry, tile and slate and briefly as a self-employed truck driver for Atlantic Concrete. His hobbies in later life included wood carving and chair caning; both self-taught and mastered, as he did with everything in his life. Jeff's guidance and knowledge will be missed by his wife and family. His last wishes over the summer were to once again to be able to enjoy his family and work outside on a warm, sunny day. God bless him with rest and peace in the sunshine of his love.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy; two daughters, Lindsey Taylor and her husband Cody and Brooke Thomas and her fiancee' Joshua Annand; his granddaughter, Lillian Grace Taylor; his mother, Betty Neugent; and his five sisters, Kelly, Barbara, Sandy, Sherri and Karen.

Jeffery, we will miss you and will forever keep you in our hearts, keeping your memory alive. Your selfless donation to the Gift of Life Program, through your wishes, gave two people your corneas, affording them the gift of sight. For that, we thank you. God Bless You!

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence my be shared with the family at



MILFORD - Jeffery Alan Thomas passed away after a struggle with lung cancer on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Beebe Medical Center, Lewes.Jeff was born in Milford the son of the Betty Neugent and the late Walter Thomas. He spent his entire life enjoying living in Milford except for a few years he had lived in Florida. In 1983, Jeff married his first love and girlfriend Nancy Fisher. Over the years, he enjoyed spending time with his family at home and taking ski trips to the mountains. His pleasures included fishing, riding his motorcycles, and tending to his home and lawn. He was happiest being outside on a warm, sunny day, after working on lawncare from April until October. Over the years, he worked in carpentry, tile and slate and briefly as a self-employed truck driver for Atlantic Concrete. His hobbies in later life included wood carving and chair caning; both self-taught and mastered, as he did with everything in his life. Jeff's guidance and knowledge will be missed by his wife and family. His last wishes over the summer were to once again to be able to enjoy his family and work outside on a warm, sunny day. God bless him with rest and peace in the sunshine of his love.He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy; two daughters, Lindsey Taylor and her husband Cody and Brooke Thomas and her fiancee' Joshua Annand; his granddaughter, Lillian Grace Taylor; his mother, Betty Neugent; and his five sisters, Kelly, Barbara, Sandy, Sherri and Karen.Jeffery, we will miss you and will forever keep you in our hearts, keeping your memory alive. Your selfless donation to the Gift of Life Program, through your wishes, gave two people your corneas, affording them the gift of sight. For that, we thank you. God Bless You!Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence my be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close