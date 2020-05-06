SEAFORD - Jeffery E Purnell passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10-12 pm at Victory Temple in Bridgeville, Del. with a private service for immediate family.
Service are entrusted McPherson Funeral Service, Inc. Camden.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 6, 2020.