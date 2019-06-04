GEORGETOWN - Jeffrey Allan Walls passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Jeffrey was born Jan. 20, 1971 in Milford to Helen (Reed) Walls and the late Gale Lynn Walls.
Jeff graduated from Sussex Central High School Class of 1989. He retired from the Delaware Department of Transportation as an Assistant Area Supervisor for Area 3 and 4. After Jeff retired from Del-DOT he went to college and received his degree in Phlebotomy and worked as a phlebotomist, a career which he loved, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.
Jeff was a member of St. John's UM Church. He was a life member and served as past Vice President of the Georgetown Fire Company Station 77. He loved participating in fire prevention activities and teaching kids about fire prevention. Jeff also loved playing softball and participated in many tournaments throughout his years. In addition, he enjoyed surf fishing on the beach, trips to Disney World with his family, and was a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles & the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Charles Elmer Walls; and maternal grandparents, James and Delema Reed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lisa (Downs) Walls; one son, Jordan Walls and wife Kaylee; mother, Helen (Reed) Walls; paternal grandmother, M. Frances (Joseph) Walls Devonshire; sisters, Susan Walls and companion Wade Robinson, and Christina Paugh and husband Randy; his beloved Siamese cat, Eli; ten nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and friends.
A funeral service with fireman's honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947 where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. Pastor Ron Schatz will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's UMC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey's memory can be made to: Georgetown Fire Company Station 77, PO Box 77, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019