Jeffrey C. 'Jeff'
Shield, 52
DOVER - Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Shield passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with his sisters Jackie and Diane and his lifelong friend Chris Boyer at his side.
Jeff was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on April 13, 1968 the son of the late John C. and Patricia C. Shield. Jeff graduated from Caesar Rodney Senior High School, Camden, Del. class of 1986. Jeff played trumpet in the Rider marching and jazz bands. Upon graduation, Jeff joined the United States Coast Guard, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Over his career in the Coast Guard, he was stationed in New York, Alaska, California, Maryland, and his favorite, Key West, Florida.
Following his distinguished military career, Jeff joined the team at Furuno USA as a Deep Sea Field Technician and East Coast and Great Lakes Commercial Sales Representative. Jeff never met a stranger and was loved by so many. He loved to travel and enjoyed every day to its fullest. Jeff was always in search of the best IPA brewery wherever he traveled.
Jeff is survived by his sisters, Jacqueline Lauer (husband Tim) of Red Lion, Pa. and Diane Rinehart (husband Carl) of Coldwater, Mississippi; and nephews, John "J.P." Rinehart (wife Jennifer), Jacob Lauer (wife Nichole) and Mathew Lauer; great nieces and nephews, Hailey Rinehart, Jacqulyn, Roy and Jaela Porter and Lillian Lauer; and step daughter, Gabrielle Orlando; aunt, Millie Shield; and cousin, Nancy Olivia.
Friends are invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 with services at 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934. COVID-19 protocol will be in effect. Burial with military honors at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday. Live stream of service and condolences at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
