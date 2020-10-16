1/1
Jeffrey Dale Allaband
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Dale Allaband, 54
SEAFORD - Jeffrey Dale Allaband passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford.
Jeff was born Sept. 1, 1966 in Dover, the son of Hewitt Wayne Allaband Sr. and the late Joan Marie "Pippin" Allaband. After graduating from Felton High School he worked for Playtex for a few years before going to work as a carpenter. He worked as a carpenter for around 35 years most recently working for Mike Biddle Contracting. Jeff loved building and flying model airplanes and was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He was recently certified to fly model planes with turbine engines. He also enjoyed go kart racing and spending time on the farm with the animals.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Marie Allaband; and both grandmothers, Anna Marie "Tootsie" Allaband and Myrtle Pippin.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Allaband Sr. of Felton; two sons, Justin Allaband of Felton, Jeffrey Allaband Jr. of Felton; brother, Wayne Allaband Jr. of Felton; and his girlfriend, Donna Davis of Seaford.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 where the casket will be open from 9 to 10 a.m., closed casket visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fleegle Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
09:00 AM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Viewing
10:00 AM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
11:00 AM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Burial
Greensboro Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved