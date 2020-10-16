Jeffrey Dale Allaband, 54
SEAFORD - Jeffrey Dale Allaband passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford.
Jeff was born Sept. 1, 1966 in Dover, the son of Hewitt Wayne Allaband Sr. and the late Joan Marie "Pippin" Allaband. After graduating from Felton High School he worked for Playtex for a few years before going to work as a carpenter. He worked as a carpenter for around 35 years most recently working for Mike Biddle Contracting. Jeff loved building and flying model airplanes and was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He was recently certified to fly model planes with turbine engines. He also enjoyed go kart racing and spending time on the farm with the animals.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Marie Allaband; and both grandmothers, Anna Marie "Tootsie" Allaband and Myrtle Pippin.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Allaband Sr. of Felton; two sons, Justin Allaband of Felton, Jeffrey Allaband Jr. of Felton; brother, Wayne Allaband Jr. of Felton; and his girlfriend, Donna Davis of Seaford.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 where the casket will be open from 9 to 10 a.m., closed casket visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fleegle Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to American Heart Association
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com