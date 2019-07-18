HARTLY - Jeffrey Lynn Arnold passed away, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home.
Mr. Arnold was born Nov. 2, 1957 in Edin, Okla. to the late Phillip Eugene Arnold and Marian Perry Arnold. He traveled all over with his Air Force parents ending up in Camp Springs, Md. where he finished high school. Mr. Arnold graduated with a degree in HVAC from Del-Tech.
He served in the United States Air Force for three years stationed at Dover Air Force Base as Special Police and stayed in the area. After receiving his degree he worked for several places including Hammonds Refrigeration in Georgetown and as a driver for Capitol Cleaners before working for the Department of Corrections as a maintenance mechanic. He enjoyed helping others, fishing, karaoke, watching sports. Mr. Arnold was very involved with his children's events when they were in school and loved spending time with family and friends. He also had been a member of the Delaware Sportsman's Club for several years.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Laura Nocente Arnold of Hartly; sons, Christopher L. Arnold of Hartly and Phillip A. Arnold and his wife Katherine of Dover; siblings, David Arnold, Michael Arnold and Sarah Jacques; grandchildren, Keely, Jeffrey and Christopher.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to of Delaware or the DAV.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 18, 2019