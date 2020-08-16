Jermain Andre Darling
Jermain Andre Darling son of the late Fredrica Darling and James Smith was born on July 2, 1980 in Seaford Del. Jermain received his education through the Seaford School District. Jermain held various jobs as a fork lift operator and even management. Jermain was a family man and his children were his everything. He had an amazing bond with his children and was a phenomenal father. Jermain loved fishing, camping and watching his tv shows. He especially loved football and was a diehard Steelers fan.
Jermain was preceded in death by his mother, Fredrica (Rikki) Darling; grandfathers, Robert E. Darling and James Jenkins; uncles, Althonda, Rochelle, and Timothy Darling, Gary Smith; and aunt, Ada Smith.
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children, Jamal, Jermain Jr., Jamier, Rikkia, Quinci and Destini Darling and Kevin Hudson. His granddaughter, McKenna. Father, James (Ailene) Smith of Seaford, Del.; grandmothers Carmal Banks of Dover, Del., Dorothy Bryant Seaford, Del.; sibling, Jolanda Darling of Dover, Del., Jewell Darling Newark, Del., James Darling Dover, Del., Tameka (Terry) Teagle of Bridgeville, Del., Toby Parker of Laurel, Del., Jennifer and Jonathan Smith of Seaford, Del.; aunts, Paulette (Will) Hunter of Smyrna, Del., Betty Smith Waples of Forthworth Texas; uncles, Armundo Darling of Fairfield, Calif., Ritchie Smith of Millsboro, Del. and Michael Jackson of Seaford, Del. Jermain leaves a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Service, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Friends may gather beginning at 2 p.m. The family is limited to 50 guests, masks are required and social distancing must be respected.
