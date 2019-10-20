Nichols, 40
Jermaine Lotez Nichols passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on Dec. 18, 1978 to Louis and Joyce Nichols Jr. in Dover,.
Jermaine's love for Christ began at his very first church home, Bibleway Temple COGIC. He completed his early education in the Capital School District graduating from Dover High School in 1996. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army and completed several missions in the Middle East as a member of the Special Forces team. He was honorably discharged for his service and awarded a Purple Heart in recognition of his courageous and heroic actions during battle.
Following his military service, Jermaine continued his education at Fayetteville State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, and Master's degrees in Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity from the University of Maryland University College. He was employed by the Department of Defense in Alexandria, VA as an Investigative Review Specialist. He was well thought of and respected by his colleagues.
His fun-loving spirit and smile will be forever cherished by his wife, Asia; his parents, Louis and Joyce Nichols Jr.; his children, Britney, Colby, and Aaliyah; his siblings, Theresa (Jeffery) Poon, Louis (LaTasha) Nichols III, David (LeDonna) Nichols, DoRhonja Nichols, and Desmon Nichols; father-in-law, Charles Moore; brother-in-law, Billy (Heather) Moore; aunts, Delores Mosley, LaDane Jenkins, Emma Johnson, Regina Nichols (God Mom), Rev. Charlotte Nichols, and Deborah Aldridge; uncle, John (Gladys) Nichols and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Elizabeth Nichols Sr.; James and Ada Davis; and Vincent Stanley Sr.; aunt, Annabelle Holland; uncle, Ronald Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Eric Moore.
Viewing at Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 9:30-11 a.m. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 11 a.m. Interment will be Friday, Oct. 25, Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave., Culpeper, VA 22701 at 11 a.m.
