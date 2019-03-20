CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Jerome Hutchins, Sr. passed away at Hospice of Chesapeake in Pasadena, Md. on March 9, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, Md. with a two hour visitation two hours prior to the service. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 20, 2019