Retired Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Jerome T. Ridgeway, Jr., our beloved, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

After twenty years of service, he retired from Dover AFB in 1996 and has been a respected and contributing member of the Dover community since 1987. Jerome was a dedicated and disciplined person. In all of his work, he demonstrated loyalty, fortitude and integrity. He was a mentor, leader and a facilitator who was highly regarded and capable. People sought him for the difficult assignments. He was a valued employee of the local housing authorities where he managed senior housing and maintenance. Jerome was a founding member of the First State Military Academy in Smyrna, Delaware.

Jerome Jr. was the son of the late, Jerome T. Sr. and Ethel Myra Ridgeway of Baltimore, Maryland. He is survived by Olivia S. Ridgeway, his wife of twenty-two years; sons, York Malloy, Jerome (Serah) Ridgeway III and Gary Tucker II and daughter, Jordan Ridgeway; sisters, Dawn and Stacy Ridgeway; sister-in-laws, Yolanda (Ollie) Cheatham, Lisa (Dana) Mays and Sonya Sullivan; aunts, Delores (Glen) Tabron and Ann Ridgeway and uncles, Charles E. (Rose) Stanley and Carrol Smith. Also, nine grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jerome loved his family, dear friends and the young people he mentored who remained close to him over the years. He was generous with his time, knowledge and his resources and stood up for himself. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will forever be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jerome's honor to the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co., 2 North Main Street, Magnolia, DE 19962. Thank you for the assistance and kindness that was shown to him.





