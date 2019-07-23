Milford - On July 18, 2019, Jerre Lane passed away at home after a long illness.
He was born on May 21, 1937 in South Carolina to the late Hugh and Lettie Lane.
Jerre honorably served our country in the Air Force retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1981 after serving 20 years.
After retiring from the Air Force he worked for Warton & Barnard and Wrights Auto Parts in Milford.
He was Past President of the Milford Lions Club and was a member of the Harrington Moose.
Mr. Lane was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Holleger Lane and many of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Lane; his son, Richard Lane and his wife Shirley; his grandsons, Alan and Jordan; his brother, Manny and his wife Mary; and his sisters, Alma Carter and her husband Basil and Virginia Gandy.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment is at Barrett's Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 23, 2019