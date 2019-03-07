Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Spangler. View Sign

DOVER - Jerry L. (Tharp) Spangler died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.

Jerry was born, Sept. 22, 1944 in Hattiesburg, Miss. to the late LeRoy F. Tharp and Mary Pauline (Rutland) Tharp. She attended schools in Mississippi and all over the south as her father moved during his military career and civilian duty assignments. Jerry met and married her husband Thomas in Charleston, S.C. and she joined him for his USAF career, starting married life in Tripoli, Libya. From there she was evacuated during the 1967 Middle East War. Tom joined Jerry and settled in Tacoma, Wash., for five years during which their son David was born, then on to Anchorage, Alaska for four years before finally moving to DAFB, where Tom retired in 1983.

She became an interior decorator for most of her years in Dover besides raising her son and the family taking vacations to many overseas locations. Other vacations include their camp in Northern, Pennsylvania mountains. Jerry enjoyed playing bridge, knitting Afghans and donating many to Delaware wildlife conservation groups. She was also a member of the Sprig and Twig Garden Club.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Donald Tharp of Mississippi.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tom Spangler of Dover; son, David Spangler and his wife Vicki of Hockessin; granddaughters, Abigail and Emily; nephew, Dr. Gregory Tharp; and niece, Penny Davis both of Jackson, Miss. area; sister-in-law, Janis Keeny; nephews, Layne and Luke Keeny all of York, Pa.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Dover Interfaith (homeless) Mission, 684 Forest Street, Dover, DE 19904.

