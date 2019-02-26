Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Wayne Goodman. View Sign

HOUSTON - Jerry Wayne Goodman (of Houston formerly of Smyrna), died peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Feb. 13, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Cindi; his sons, James Goodman (Shelly) and Josh Goodman; his stepdaughters, Emily Hickey (Henry) and Sarah Sharp (Chris); his grandchildren, Tyler (Tiffany) and Aleah Goodman, Elysia Surov (Surge), Evan Hickey, Wren and Camille Sharp; and his great-grandson, Greyson Goodman. He made friends everywhere he went. His huge heart held them all.

We invite family, fellow boilermakers and all other friends to join us for a CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF JERRY GOODMAN, Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. LOCATION: American Legion Post 14, 107 W. Glenwood Ave, Smyrna. Snacks, sweets and refreshments served~Cash bar.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the GoFundMe: JERRY GOODMAN MEMORIAL FUND





