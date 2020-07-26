Jesse 'Bud' James
Collum, 88
MAGNOLIA - Jesse "Bud" James Collum passed away July 20, 2020 at Kent General Hospital in Dover. Bud was born in Lexington, S.C., the son of William & Orrie Collum.
Bud enjoyed a long career as a plumber. He enjoyed playing Bingo & the slots, gardening, going on cruises & woodworking. He loved spending time with family and making others laugh. He was a member of the plumbers union and Trinity UMC where he served on the board of trustees in years past.
Mr. Collum was preceded in death by his first wife, Mattie; & second wife, Blanche; his parents; his brothers, Dub, Carlee & Roy; and sisters, Orrie Rae & Helen Grace.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Renee Looney, Nelson Wayne Timmons & Vernon Timmons (Angie); grandchildren, Karen Timmons and Lisa Reynolds (Mike); great grandchildren Jessica & Heather Vautard & Jennifer Reynolds; great, great granddaughter, Jayla Vautard; his sister, Barbara (Peate) Enlow; extended family and friends.
Viewing Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until his service 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Interment to follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, Del. Due to covid-19 the family is limited to 50 attendees, social distancing and masks are required. Live stream of service will be available at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations instead of flowers may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com