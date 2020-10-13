Jesse Jay
Brittingham, Jr., 39
GEORGETOWN - Jesse Jay Brittingham, Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Milford on November 12, 1972 to Annie Absher Brittingham and Jesse Jay Brittingham, Sr.
Jesse enjoyed NASCAR racing and country music.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Bobby (Jennifer) Brittingham.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Carey's Camp Cemetery, Millsboro. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com