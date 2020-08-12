1/1
Jesse McCormick
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse McCormick
MILFORD - On August 7, 2020, Jesse McCormick passed away at his residence.
He was born on July 19, 1994 in Lewes, Del. to Jerry and Janice McCormick.
Jesse graduated from Milford High in 2012 and was currently taking classes at University of Pittsburgh.
After high school, Jesse honorably served our country in the Army in the 75th Ranger Regiment.
When home from college, He would help his step father at Armstrong Overhead Doors.
Jesse loved playing sports, Fortnite, and fishing. He was an avid Steelers and Red Sox Fan.
Jesse is survived by his mother, Janice McCormick and her husband R.J. Armstrong; his father, Jerry McCormick, Jr.; his brother, Joshua McCormick; his sister, Natalie Armstrong; his step brother, Ricky Armstrong; his half brother, Jonah McCormick; his grandmother, Donna McCormick; and his step grandparents, Richard and Nancy Armstrong.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 with a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Following the service, the family is welcoming guests to a reception held at 8317 Lindale Rd. Greenwood, DE 19950.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to http://gf.me/u/yn4bza
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Janice & RJ. So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family!


Neil Murray
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved