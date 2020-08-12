Jesse McCormick
MILFORD - On August 7, 2020, Jesse McCormick passed away at his residence.
He was born on July 19, 1994 in Lewes, Del. to Jerry and Janice McCormick.
Jesse graduated from Milford High in 2012 and was currently taking classes at University of Pittsburgh.
After high school, Jesse honorably served our country in the Army in the 75th Ranger Regiment.
When home from college, He would help his step father at Armstrong Overhead Doors.
Jesse loved playing sports, Fortnite, and fishing. He was an avid Steelers and Red Sox Fan.
Jesse is survived by his mother, Janice McCormick and her husband R.J. Armstrong; his father, Jerry McCormick, Jr.; his brother, Joshua McCormick; his sister, Natalie Armstrong; his step brother, Ricky Armstrong; his half brother, Jonah McCormick; his grandmother, Donna McCormick; and his step grandparents, Richard and Nancy Armstrong.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 with a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Following the service, the family is welcoming guests to a reception held at 8317 Lindale Rd. Greenwood, DE 19950.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to http://gf.me/u/yn4bza
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com