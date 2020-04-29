GREENWOOD - Jesse Norman Woodall passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Norman was born in Dover to the late Jesse T. and Emily M. Woodall.
Norman served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Norman was a mason and brick layer by trade and was instrumental in building many of the schools, prisons, hotels, and even the Blue Hen Mall, in this area. He started out with Emil Gallo Masonry before starting his own company, Blue Hen Masonry, which he owned and operated from 1994 until his retirement in 2008. Norman always took pride in his work and appreciated the final product when done. He was always a hard worker and loved his job tremendously. His hard work ethic started in high school at the age of 16 when he worked at the local dairy farm milking cows after school. From there he worked at Codys, a perfume company, packing boxes. When Norman was not hard at work, he enjoyed watching his sons play sports. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, camping, and travelling. He also enjoyed the local car shows and showing off his pristine fully restored 1941 pick up. In his younger days, he enjoyed horse back riding with his bride in Pennsylvania. They also enjoyed dancing and truth be told, Norman met his wife Joan on the dance floor. Norman was a family man and loved his family very much and loved to spoil his grandkids. He made countless friendships over the years, and made friends easily. He would help anybody out that needed a helping hand. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and will be sadly missed.
Norman was a member of the American Legion, Harrington Moose Lodge, and a lifetime member of the Andrewville Ruritan Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Norman Woodall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan E. Woodall; son, Jason (Tiffany) Woodall; sisters, Brenda Sheline, Vicki (Larry) Cannon; brothers, Julian Woodall, Wayne Woodall; grandchildren, Haley Slater, Hunter Slater, Evan and Emily Woodall; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Norman will be private and by the immediate family only. He will be laid to rest in St. Johnstown Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 29, 2020