Jesse 'Junior'
Trotta, Jr., 88
Jesse "Junior" Trotta, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. Junior was the son of the late Carmella and Jessa Trotta Sr.
Prior to Junior's graduation from Greenwood High School, he started tinkering and fixing things. He later worked for Sears as a service repairman before he started working on his own. Junior also enjoyed farming and worked with Schiff's Milling in Harrington.
Junior loved his family immensely, and always wanted to spend time with them. He loved watching the great grandkids play sports, often traveling all over MD, NJ and PA to attend sporting events. Junior was a happy member of the "Arby's Coffee Club" which later transferred to the Stargate Club. He enjoyed going out to restaurants and socializing with friends. In Junior's younger years he enjoyed fishing and boating with friends. He will be remembered as a great man, father, and grandfather with an ornery side.
Junior was a lifetime member of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Junior's family wants to give a special thank you to Angie Stevens who was a wonderful friend and caretaker of Junior. She holds a special place in their hearts for all of her help and friendship.
In addition to his parents; Junior was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean Trotta.
Junior is survived by his son, Michael Trotta (friend, Nancy Frazier); granddaughter, Margo Moyer (John); great grandchildren, Karinne, Kallie, Kurt, Cael and Kyra; sisters, E. Libby Ann Garey, Rosalie Wise and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A viewing will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will take at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.
