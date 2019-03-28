Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewel Bradley Carpenter. View Sign



Jewel was born Jan. 14, 1941 the daughter of the late John A. and Beatrice (Vincent) Bradley of Harrington. Jewel was the baby of six siblings. Never moving far from home, she resided next door to her family farm where she was born and grew up. She graduated from Harrington High School and retired from Playtex. She was a faithful member of Prospect Church of Harrington. She will fondly be remembered for her keen wit and her love for Elvis Presley. Everywhere in her home were pictures and mementos of her childhood, family and of course Elvis. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her so.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Carpenter; her eldest sister, Betty Yoder; and two sisters-in-laws, Faye and Joanne Bradley.

She is survived by her brothers, John Bradley, Billy (Jan) Bradley and Frank (Norma Jean) Bradley; one sister, Jean (Lester) Tucker; her close neighbors, Frank and Mary Lou Anthony; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of both Kent General and Milford Memorial campuses of Bayhealth Hospital; Milford Dialysis team, Caring Hearts Home Health Care and Seasons Hospice for their heartwarming care. A special thank you to Donna Faye Carter, Louanne and Eddie Yoder, Velma Rust and Lori Turner for their loyal support of their "Aunt Jewel".

A viewing will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, 50 Commerce Street, Harrington where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

50 Commerce Street

Harrington , DE 19952

