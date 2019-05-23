Jimmie "Butch" Bush was born on March 3, 1951 in Bridgeville. He was the son of the late Dollie Henderson and Henry Bush. He departed this life on May 19, 2019 at Bay Health Kent General with his daughter, Dawn and niece Doris Scott by his side.
He had some high school education and retired from the State of Delaware after over 40 years in the Facilities Management Department.
He loved to go to the casino, go out to eat, watch his favorite show "The Walking Dead", spoil his grandchildren and make you laugh.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Bush; sisters, Elda Bush and Minnie Wingo; and his brother, Bennie Coleman Sr.
He leaves to mourn his daughter, Dawn Bush; grandson, Tyron Hilliard; and granddaughter, Natiyah Bush; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Service Friday, May 31, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may view beginning at 9 a.m.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 23, 2019