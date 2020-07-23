Jimmie L. Stanton,BEAR - Born in Washington, DC on February 27, 1944; departed this life on July 18, 2020.Service of celebration will be held 11:45 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 1412 College Rd., Dover, DE 19904. Viewing will be from 9 - 11:00 a.m.; Masonic Service will begin at 11 a.m. with formal home going services to follow. Interment 10 a.m., Monday, July 27 in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be mailed to Jimmie L. Stanton Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 11342, Wilmington, DE 19805.EVAN W. SMITHFUNERAL SERVICES(302) 526-4662