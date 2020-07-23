1/1
Jimmie L. Stanton
1944 - 2020
Jimmie L. Stanton,
BEAR - Born in Washington, DC on February 27, 1944; departed this life on July 18, 2020.
Service of celebration will be held 11:45 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 1412 College Rd., Dover, DE 19904. Viewing will be from 9 - 11:00 a.m.; Masonic Service will begin at 11 a.m. with formal home going services to follow. Interment 10 a.m., Monday, July 27 in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be mailed to Jimmie L. Stanton Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 11342, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:45 AM
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge
JUL
27
Interment
10:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
