Jimmy Lee Dunn
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEAFORD â€" Jimmy Lee Dunn, Jr. passed away at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Easton, Md. on Oct. 25, 1961, Mr. Dunn was the son of the late Jimmy Lee Dunn, Sr. and Joan Faye Gottwals Lawton of Perry, Ga.
He was a 1979 graduate of Laurel High School. He was a carpenter with the Local Carpenterâ€™s Union 2012 of Philadelphia. He liked to fish, the beach, NASCAR, football, and especially loved his two grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Dunn is survived by his daughter, Courtney Dunn-Short (Christopher) of Bridgeville; his two grandchildren, Johnathon R. Shockley and Paige E. Short of Bridgeville; a sister, Linda V. Bailey (Robert) of Seaford; a brother, Kevin Lawton of W.Va.; his stepfather, Wayne Lawton of Perry, Ga.; his stepmother, Mary Dunn of Ridgely, Md.; a nephew, Landon Ferrell; and a niece, Megan Tyndall; cousins, many friends; and the mother of his daughter, Pamela Dunn of Cocoa, Fla.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 30105 (http://stjude.org/donate).
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved