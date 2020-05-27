SEAFORD â€" Jimmy Lee Dunn, Jr. passed away at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Easton, Md. on Oct. 25, 1961, Mr. Dunn was the son of the late Jimmy Lee Dunn, Sr. and Joan Faye Gottwals Lawton of Perry, Ga.
He was a 1979 graduate of Laurel High School. He was a carpenter with the Local Carpenterâ€™s Union 2012 of Philadelphia. He liked to fish, the beach, NASCAR, football, and especially loved his two grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Dunn is survived by his daughter, Courtney Dunn-Short (Christopher) of Bridgeville; his two grandchildren, Johnathon R. Shockley and Paige E. Short of Bridgeville; a sister, Linda V. Bailey (Robert) of Seaford; a brother, Kevin Lawton of W.Va.; his stepfather, Wayne Lawton of Perry, Ga.; his stepmother, Mary Dunn of Ridgely, Md.; a nephew, Landon Ferrell; and a niece, Megan Tyndall; cousins, many friends; and the mother of his daughter, Pamela Dunn of Cocoa, Fla.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 30105 (http://stjude.org/donate).
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Born in Easton, Md. on Oct. 25, 1961, Mr. Dunn was the son of the late Jimmy Lee Dunn, Sr. and Joan Faye Gottwals Lawton of Perry, Ga.
He was a 1979 graduate of Laurel High School. He was a carpenter with the Local Carpenterâ€™s Union 2012 of Philadelphia. He liked to fish, the beach, NASCAR, football, and especially loved his two grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Dunn is survived by his daughter, Courtney Dunn-Short (Christopher) of Bridgeville; his two grandchildren, Johnathon R. Shockley and Paige E. Short of Bridgeville; a sister, Linda V. Bailey (Robert) of Seaford; a brother, Kevin Lawton of W.Va.; his stepfather, Wayne Lawton of Perry, Ga.; his stepmother, Mary Dunn of Ridgely, Md.; a nephew, Landon Ferrell; and a niece, Megan Tyndall; cousins, many friends; and the mother of his daughter, Pamela Dunn of Cocoa, Fla.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 30105 (http://stjude.org/donate).
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.