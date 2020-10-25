Jimmy 'Blake'
Summers, 70
DOVER - Jimmy "Blake" Summers went home to be with the Lord, Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Jimmy was born August 22, 1950 in Kenton, Delaware to the late, Linden & Ruth (Wright) Summers. He had worked in the janitorial business for several years.
He is survived by his daughter, Dorothea V. Freeman, of Harrington; two sisters, Carolyn & Doris Summers and his brother, Timothy Summers, all of Clayton; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, at the family's convenience.