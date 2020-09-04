1/1
Jo Anne Kenyon Davis

Jo Anne Kenyon
Davis, 76
GREENWOOD - Jo Anne Kenyon Davis passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. Jo Anne was born on May 7, 1944, at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine, to Wallace Kenyon and Mary Smith.
She graduated from Greenwood High School, in 1962. On January 25, 1964, she married Gary L. Davis. She worked many years for the Woodbridge School District as a para-professional and Volunteer Coordinator. She also was the Sunday School Superintendent for the United Methodist Church in Greenwood, Delaware, as well as the Lifeway Church of God in Bridgeville, Delaware. Jo Anne was a devoted and faithful Christian, wife, mother, and friend to many. Her passion was teaching and loving children. She enjoyed trips to the beach and bird-watching. She left a legacy of love and compassion and will be remembered for her love of God and others. Jo Anne was a beautiful soul inside and out. She will be greatly-missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Mary Kenyon; two sisters, Sandra and Christine; and one brother, Steve.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Gary L. Davis; her children, Cindy L. (Curtis) Pearson, Anjy L. Davis, Tyler S. Davis; her loyal and faithful dog, Sophia; and Keith Passwaters, (whom she loved as one of her own); her grandchildren, Jessica, Tori, Alex, Taylor, Adam; and her great granddaughter, Elsie Mae; her brother, Toby Kenyon; and sister, Linda Rea; sister-in-law: Barbara Davis.
Due to the pandemic, no services will be held.
Donations to Hospice of Delaware in memory of Jo Anne Davis will be appreciated. Please mail to: 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 4, 2020.
