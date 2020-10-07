Jo-Anne
Opdyke-Lessard
Jo-Anne Opdyke-Lessard passed peacefully in her home on October 5th 2020. Born on October 30th, 1942 to Joseph and Elizabeth Robbins in Felton, Del., she was the eldest of nine children.
Jo-Anne exemplified a compassion for helping others and love for animals from an early age. This commitment to the spirit of care continued on throughout her life as she served as a nurse at Kent General hospital and then at Wolf Creek medical center. A spirited and supportive mother, Jo-Anne raised three daughters on a dairy farm with her then husband Jimmy Opdyke. In 1971 they moved to the farm on Cowgills Corner in Dover. After her first husband's passing, she resolved to maintain the farm herself, switched from dairy cows to Dorset sheep and become a more active participant in the local agricultural community- a presence that will be sorely missed. Jo-Anne would meet and marry Addie Lessard, who would wholeheartedly support her enthusiasm and drive. The pair delighted in the family growing around them as grandchildren were a bright and welcomed presence on the farm. Ever resilient, Jo-Anne would turn the Cowgills Corner farm into a bed and breakfast after Addie's passing. This quaint destination on the outskirts of bustling Dover would host an amass of visitors, all who would cherish their memories spent taking in the fresh country air and enjoying the genuine hospitality provided by a kind and devoted hostess.
Jo-Anne was a strong, determined woman who left lasting impressions on those around her. Her light will live on in the hearts of many and be felt fondly through the holes in the floor of heaven.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Adelard Lessard; brothers, Samuel and Jay Robbins; sister, Betty Robbins Dill; son-in-laws, Ronnie Blessing and Jonas King.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Blessing of Harrington, Judy King of Dover and Darlene Wilson (Jon) of Dover; brother, Kevin Robbins (Kim); sisters, Kathy Bradley (Les), Connie Freeman, Tina Mertz (Chris) and Theresa Raughley (Harry); grandchildren, Dale Blessing, Mandi Tierney (Matt), Julie Watson (Larry), Lauren Dukes, Kellie Blessing, Blake and Charlotte Wilson; great grandchildren, Rhett and Ellie Watson, Zander and Willa Tierney and Dylan and Brady Dukes.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 Friday evening. Interment will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com