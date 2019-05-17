Bridgeville - Jo Paula Barshay passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark. Jo was born in Wilmington on March 22, 1964 to the late Fred DeBonis and Alice Gibson.
She was a dietary aide for Genesis HealthCare and Harrison Senior Living. Jo attended Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown, enjoyed watching wrestling, going camping and loved animals.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her brother, George Gibson.
Jo Paula is survived by her siblings, Paul Gibson, Eddie and Monica Gibson, Karen Yeatman, Allison and Tony Fasano; sister-in-law, Tammy Gibson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 17, 2019