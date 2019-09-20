Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C. Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Joan C. Davis found eternal rest on Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born to the late Richard and Kathryn Clendaniel and grew up in Lincoln. Joan graduated from Milford High in 1965 where she enjoyed being a cheerleader, vice-president of her class and was later key in planning their reunions. She was a dedicated State of Delaware employee for over 32 years, sharing her smile and warmth with all of her students in the Milford School District. Joan was an avid reader and liked the challenge of competing with others to play word & mind games. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was a devoted wife of 52 years to Wayne Davis and a loving mother to her children, Brian Davis and his wife Sandy, Suzanne Elton and her husband Rick, and Michael Davis. She was an affectionate "Mema" to her 7 grandchildren, Paige, Cole, Bryn, Sam, Jake, Austin and Elise. Joan was a caring sister to Barbara Fitzgerald and Ricky Clendaniel. She shared her love with the extended family to include in-laws, nieces and nephews. She will be forever missed by, not only her family, but also her many friends to include the "Dewey Dames", who will cherish their beach memories. The family extends a special thank you to all of the compassionate people who have touched Joan's life and continue to support the family.

A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, Del., where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.





