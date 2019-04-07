Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Elizabeth (Thomas) Randolph. View Sign

CAMDEN - Joan Elizabeth (Thomas) Randolph passed away at home on Feb. 20, 2019.

Mrs. Randolph graduated from University of Maryland in 1964 with a Masters in Education. She was an educator and reading specialist for many years. With her late husband, Benjamin O. Randolph, Jr., they purchased a bicycle shop in 1974 and expanded to a second location that she managed throughout the 1980's. She was a very active member of Severna Park United Methodist Church in Maryland, where she managed and taught DISCIPLE, chaired Staff-Parish Relations and Education Committees, and served on Council of Ministries. She was also very involved in the Severna Park Women's Aglow ministry and was a Pastor of Visitation for Trinity United Methodist Church in Annapolis, Md. After moving to Delaware, she became a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church and also attended Three Stones Church. She freely shared her faith with everyone she met.

Mrs. Randolph was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin O. Randolph, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Steven T. Randolph and his wife Cornelia of Bowie, Md., Susan D. (Mylott) Saxton and her husband Rusty of Camden and Scot D. Randolph and his wife Teresa of Felton; three brothers, Don Thomas of Ferndale, Md., Dave Thomas of Woodstock, Md. and Gary Thomas of Severna Park, Md.; two sisters, Betty Freeland of Woodstock, Md. and Nancy Brown of Annapolis, Md.; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1300 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Aglow International or World Bicycle Relief.

