Joan Johnson
Brittingham
Joan Johnson Brittingham gained her wings on Friday, October 2nd, 2020.
Joan was born on July 14th, 1939, daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Johnson. Joan attended elementary school in her hometown of Cheswold, she then attended William Henry High. She was married to the late Charles (Gerald) Brittingham Jr. on April 12th, 1975. From this union they had one spoiled daughter Audra and she also helped raise many more. Joan began her career at ABC Services/Capital Uniform, were she stayed for 50 years until she retired. She also worked with many of her close family members at the Dover Mall McDonalds. Joan was a member of the Immanuel Union United Methodist Church.
During her lifetime she enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies, bowling with her family and going to Dover Downs with her sisters Winona and Dottie and cousin Joyce. Joan always enjoyed allowing her daughter and nieces to occupy her home for social gatherings (parties). She was a huge supporter of all of her family of whom she loved to spend time with, her motto was "the more the merrier".
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, parents and sisters, Anna Bea, Mary (Murph) Virginia, Winnie, Dottie, brothers Jimmy, and Woody, special niece Debbie and special nephew Nathan.
She is survived by her daughter, Audra Church and son-in-law Bud; beloved grandchildren, Taylor and James; a daughter of heart, Jill Mast; brother, Jackie; and sister, Sandra; sister-in-law, Connie Johnson; god-son, Perky; name sake, Joan Yvette; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. There were many special nieces including Shadina, Mary Beth, Daphne, Vanessa, Marsha, Jenn; and special nephews, Gene, Van and Woody. Also, close friends, Glenda and Gloria.
Services will be held 12 Noon, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 East Lebanon Road, (Rt. 10) Dover, Del., Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., and services will immediately follow. Interment will be at Immanuel Union United Methodist Church Cemetery following services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Alzheimer's Association
of Delaware.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com