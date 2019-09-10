Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Louise (Anderson) Eisenbrey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - Joan Louise Eisenbrey (Anderson), a long time Milford resident, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Joan was born into a military family in St. Paul, Minnesota and relocated to many destinations during her childhood. Among them one of her favorites was Hickam Air Force base in Hawaii. She graduated from high school and met her future husband who was stationed at Barbers Point in Hawaii. She was a loving housewife for many years and often reminisced about her time spent in Hawaii.

Joan loved good food, going to the beach, traveling, spending time with her family, and will especially be remembered for the love of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jack Eisenbrey; son, John Eisenbrey and wife Michelle; daughter, Jennifer Dickinson and husband Aaron; son, Justin Eisenbrey and wife Julie; her five loving grandchildren, Thomas Eisenbrey and fiancee, Shelby Jones, Samantha Dickinson, Olivia Eisenbrey, Evan Dickinson, Carter Eisenbrey; twin sister, Barbara Lara and husband, Chris; brother in-law Jeffrey Eisenbrey and wife, Mary Frances; and many nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Anderson; her in-laws, John and Elon Eisenbrey; brother, Rob Anderson; and son, James Eisenbrey.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Milford Elk's Lodge in Milford. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Joan's wonderful life.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the compassionate people at Delaware Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

For condolences please visit





Milford - Joan Louise Eisenbrey (Anderson), a long time Milford resident, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.Joan was born into a military family in St. Paul, Minnesota and relocated to many destinations during her childhood. Among them one of her favorites was Hickam Air Force base in Hawaii. She graduated from high school and met her future husband who was stationed at Barbers Point in Hawaii. She was a loving housewife for many years and often reminisced about her time spent in Hawaii.Joan loved good food, going to the beach, traveling, spending time with her family, and will especially be remembered for the love of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jack Eisenbrey; son, John Eisenbrey and wife Michelle; daughter, Jennifer Dickinson and husband Aaron; son, Justin Eisenbrey and wife Julie; her five loving grandchildren, Thomas Eisenbrey and fiancee, Shelby Jones, Samantha Dickinson, Olivia Eisenbrey, Evan Dickinson, Carter Eisenbrey; twin sister, Barbara Lara and husband, Chris; brother in-law Jeffrey Eisenbrey and wife, Mary Frances; and many nieces.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Anderson; her in-laws, John and Elon Eisenbrey; brother, Rob Anderson; and son, James Eisenbrey.A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Milford Elk's Lodge in Milford. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Joan's wonderful life.The family would like to give a special thanks to the compassionate people at Delaware Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close