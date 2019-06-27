Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Simpson. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary



HOUSTON - Joan M. Simpson passed away suddenly at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md. Joan was born in Newark the daughter of William H. Moore, Sr. and Barbara M. "Dolly" (Murray) Moore.She was a graduate of Christiana High School, class of 1969 and a graduate of Goldey-Beacom College with a degree in bookkeeping. She spent her early years as a farm wife while also raising a family. She always had a passion for flowers and was the owner of Beaver Branch Florist in Milford. She enjoyed being a floral designer and a business owner for the last 25 years. Joan was a perfectionist when it came to flower design, paying attention to every little detail before her finished arrangements went out the door for delivery. She also enjoyed educating children about flowers. Joan loved farming, tending to her flower beds, quilting, and was an excellent cook, known for her decadent desserts and heavenly homestyle cooking. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Iowa to visit with her grandchildren.She was preceded in death by Uncle Bobby.Those left to cherish her memory are children, George E. Simpson and his wife Tammy, W. Timothy Simpson and his wife Shelly, Buck Simpson and his wife Carol and Loretta K. Smith and her husband Seth; her parents, William H. and Dolly Moore; two brothers, William Moore, Jr. and Jeff Moore and his wife Jeanne; several grandchildren; and her loving companion, Eddie Kenton.A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Houston Fire Company Memorial Hall, 143 Broad Street, Houston, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Griffith's Chapel Cemetery, Williamsville.Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 27, 2019

