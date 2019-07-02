Dover - Joan (Tilletski) Paige passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Home.
Mrs. Paige was born the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Tilletski. Mrs. Paige retired from Caesar Rodney School District as a Para Professional. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, reading and baking.
In addition to both parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Paige.
Mrs. Paige is survived by her children, daughter, Janis Peterson and husband Scott of Dover; son, James Paige and his wife Tobi of Boalsburg Pa.; son, Jeffrey Paige and husband Shane Reeder of Washington D.C.; grandchildren, Jennifer Peterson of Rehoboth Beach, Kylie Patel of Charlottesville, Va. and Logan Paige of Arlington, Va.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover where friends may call after 12:30pm. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 2, 2019