Joan Yvonne Ellerbe
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Joan Yvonne Ellerbe (affectionately known as Joannie) departed this life on May 5, 2020.
Joan was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Felton to the late Donald and Kathryn Dixon (Mosley). Joan was employed by the State of Delaware and retired in 2003 after completing 30 years of service (2 years with the State Home and Hospital for the Chronically Ill; 28 years with the Department of Technology & Information).
Joan was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William Jerry Ellerbe, Sr.; her two children, Erica Benson and William Jerry Ellerbe, Jr. (Jay); sister, Joyce Dixon; son-in-law, David Benson; grandchildren, Brandi Benson, Joslyn Benson and Zoe Ellerbe; brother-in-law, Walter Glenn Ellerbe (Teri); extended family and friends.
She was a courageous and strong warrior, and will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, humbleness, kindness, and loving spirit.
A private funeral service will be held at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden-Wyoming. Joan will be laid to rest at John Wesley Church Cemetery in Milford.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved