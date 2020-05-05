GEORGETOWN - JoAnn Hembree Wise went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

She was born in Tennessee on June 16, 1939 daughter of the late Walter and Reba (Stamey) Collins.

JoAnn loved the Lord and was an active member at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. JoAnn was also a member of the Laurel American Legion Post 19 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved reading, especially her Bible; and her dogs.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, James Hembree; and three sisters, Maryalice Ball, Helen Taylor and Jean Tunis.

She is survived by her siblings, Frank Talent, Jonny Talent, Terry Talent, and Marie Landon; her children, Micheal Hembree, Timmy Hembree, Mary Emory, Brenda Breasure, and Edwin Wise Jr.; ex-husband, Edwin Wise, Sr.; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

It was JoAnn's desire that no formal services be held.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.





