JoAnn Hembree Wise
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGETOWN - JoAnn Hembree Wise went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born in Tennessee on June 16, 1939 daughter of the late Walter and Reba (Stamey) Collins.
JoAnn loved the Lord and was an active member at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. JoAnn was also a member of the Laurel American Legion Post 19 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved reading, especially her Bible; and her dogs.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, James Hembree; and three sisters, Maryalice Ball, Helen Taylor and Jean Tunis.
She is survived by her siblings, Frank Talent, Jonny Talent, Terry Talent, and Marie Landon; her children, Micheal Hembree, Timmy Hembree, Mary Emory, Brenda Breasure, and Edwin Wise Jr.; ex-husband, Edwin Wise, Sr.; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
It was JoAnn's desire that no formal services be held.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved