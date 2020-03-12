Joann Wharton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. In the days leading to her passing, Joann was surrounded by her devoted family. Joann was born on July 24, 1940 in Lancaster, Pa. to the late Joel and Wanda (Barker) Carter.
Joann married the late John "Jack" Wharton of Dover on July 18, 1969. Joann is survived by her three children, Kevin, Steven and Hope; eight grandchildren; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
Family and friends are invited to the Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation, 248 E. Chestnut Hill Rd, Suite 4, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 12, 2020