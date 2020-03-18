MIDDLETOWN - Joanne Argoe, a lifelong resident of Middletown, passed away peacefully at the home of Tim and Teri Argoe on March 16, 2020.
Joanne was born on June 6, 1941 the youngest of ten children to Lloyd and Mabel Argoe. She graduated in 1959 from Middletown High School and went to work at Acacia insurance company where she retired from.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mabel; her brothers, Marvel, Firman, and Jim; as well as sisters, Ruth, Lydia, Lena, and Betty.
She is survived by her brother, Bill and his wife Mary Ella of Hartley; sister, Althea Johnston of Middletown; and her sister-in-law, Pat Argoe also of Middletown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be graveside only on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forrest Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donating to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue. Donations can be made online at: https://www.gentlegiantsdrafthorserescue.org/donate
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 18, 2020