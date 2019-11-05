Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Cooper. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Joanne Cooper passed away, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at her son's home surrounded by family.

Joanne was born to the late James and Belma Greer Luffman in 1937 and moved to Willow Grove in 1952. She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1956 and had been captain of the women's basketball team.

She had worked for Boscovs at Dover Mall from the opening until 2013. Joanne enjoyed traveling with her family especially to the mountains.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Cooper; brother, David Luffman; sister, Donna Mae Luffman.

She is survived by her children, William M. Cooper, Jr. and his wife Maria, their children, Rebecca M. Schwartz and husband Joshua and their child, Hadleigh and Ellie Maria, and Eric Edward Cooper and his companion, Janet Satchell; daughter, Carol Ann Cooper Evans and her husband Paul, their child, Shannon Evans and fiancé Jose I. Torres and their children, Jace Paul and Jax Evans Torres; and youngest son, Mark Cooper; sisters, Louise Sparks of Salisbury, Md., Lynn Bradley and her husband Bill of Salisbury, Md., Jean Awadalla and her husband Adib of California, Gail Adkins and her husband Wayne, Roxie Nickerson; brothers, Ralph Luffman and his wife Aileen, J.W. Luffman, and Dean Luffman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior at 11 a.m. Interment Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





